ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after buying an additional 141,755,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded down $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,105. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.29.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

