Anpario (LON:ANP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.32) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday.
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
