Anpario (LON:ANP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Anpario alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Anpario

Anpario Trading Up 4.0 %

About Anpario

Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £63.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2,386.36 and a beta of 0.66. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 358 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.46.

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.