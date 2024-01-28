Anfield Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

