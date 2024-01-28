Anfield Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust makes up 1.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth $407,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth $13,024,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,950,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

