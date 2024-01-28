Anfield Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $784.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

