Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:PSMJ opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

