Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $11.30 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after buying an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $65,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $188.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.59. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $116.10 and a one year high of $195.90.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

