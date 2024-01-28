Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 966 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 592,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,601,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 295,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,946 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $18.55 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.