Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

