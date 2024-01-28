Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF makes up about 1.6% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,473.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 142,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 133,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 118,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 610.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 57,787 shares during the period.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

