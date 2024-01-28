Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust accounts for 1.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $308,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 759.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

