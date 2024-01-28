Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,429 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

