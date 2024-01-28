Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 563.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 877,476 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

