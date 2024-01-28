Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $97,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $16,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after buying an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 29.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,680,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after buying an additional 2,408,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 1,346,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,187,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,166 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BRSP. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

BRSP stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.02 million, a PE ratio of 252.33 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

