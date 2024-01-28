Anfield Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $77.69 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

