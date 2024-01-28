Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF comprises 1.6% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXE. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 2,980.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

