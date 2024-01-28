Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,074 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $299,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $95.01 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.