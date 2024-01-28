Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA NETL opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

