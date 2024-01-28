Anfield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.46.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
