Anfield Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $448.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.68. The company has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $449.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

