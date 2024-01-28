Anfield Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWY stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

