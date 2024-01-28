Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,429 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

