Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $79.95

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

