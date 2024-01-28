Analysts Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Price Target at $20.69

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vertical Research lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

RXO opened at $22.04 on Friday. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,204.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,668,408.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RXO by 2,008.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after buying an additional 248,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

