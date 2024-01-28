Analysts Set Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) PT at $18.14

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRMEGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

PRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 571,097 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

PRME stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $635.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRMEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Prime Medicine will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

