Analysts Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price at $8.43

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULCC. Citigroup upped their target price on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.38.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075 over the last ninety days. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after buying an additional 1,602,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 108.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 99,803 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

