Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 1,491.43

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,491.43 ($18.95).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.14) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,700 ($21.60) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,574.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,489.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of £16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,766.85 ($22.45).

In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of Antofagasta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.63), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,755.02). 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

