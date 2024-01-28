Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ASCJF remained flat at $2.56 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Amsc Asa has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company purchases and bareboat charters out vessels to operators and end users. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers, one shuttle tanker, and one subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022.

