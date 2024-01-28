Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.
Amsc Asa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASCJF remained flat at $2.56 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Amsc Asa has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.54.
Amsc Asa Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amsc Asa
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Amsc Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amsc Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.