Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

