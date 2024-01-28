Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

AMXEF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.