American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 55,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.84.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.