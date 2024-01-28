American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $197.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

