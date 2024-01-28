American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.0 million-$40.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.4 million.

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $17.37.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMSC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.