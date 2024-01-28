American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,100. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

