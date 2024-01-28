American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Outperform

TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.85.

AAL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 45,618,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

