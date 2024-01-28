American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.350–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 282.7% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

