Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 18,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 72,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a market cap of $811.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2,144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

