Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.19.

ALS stock opened at C$17.91 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$17.81 and a 12 month high of C$23.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$843.20 million, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.3906283 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

