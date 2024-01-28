Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Laurentian upgraded Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.19.

TSE:ALS opened at C$17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.94. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$17.81 and a 52-week high of C$23.72. The company has a market cap of C$843.20 million, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.3906283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

