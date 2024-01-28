Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Laurentian upgraded Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.19.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ALS
Altius Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.3906283 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Minerals
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.