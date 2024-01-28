Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 4.9 %

AAMC stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

