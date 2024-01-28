AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of AltC Acquisition worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCC. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,491,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,537,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,471,000 after acquiring an additional 945,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 830.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,159,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,238,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

AltC Acquisition stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.