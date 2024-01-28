Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:APELY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Alps Alpine
