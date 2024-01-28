Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.32% of Alphatec worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Alphatec by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 983,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,188. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Further Reading

