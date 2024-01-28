Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.95. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 21,827 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.0643 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

