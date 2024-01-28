Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 94.4% in January

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allianz Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. Allianz has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $27.19.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Allianz had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
