Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

LNT stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 469,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,340,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

