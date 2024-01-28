Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,126 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,358. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

