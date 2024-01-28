Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at $356,853,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

