ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

ALE stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. Analysts expect that ALLETE will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

