Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 950,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,905. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.58. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

